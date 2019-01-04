GOP candidate: Board change limits chance of new election

Mark Harris, center, Republican candidate for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District seat, speaks with reporters alongside his attorney David Freedman, right, outside the state elections board building, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. Harris and his lawyers met for about two hours with board investigators examining absentee ballot irregularities in the 9th District. No candidate has been certified the 9th District winner while the investigation continues. The News & Observer via AP Ethan Hyman