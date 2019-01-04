Alaska court upholds Republican recount win in House race

Republican Bart LeBon has won a disputed Fairbanks state House race after the Alaska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the recount results that gave him a one-vote victory over Democrat Kathryn Dodge.
The court issued a brief order affirming the decision by Alaska's former elections director following arguments earlier in the day in Anchorage. The court said a full opinion would follow.
Dodge had argued that the Division of Elections wrongly counted two ballots and wrongly excluded two, including one belonging to a man whose voter registration was updated based on his application for an Alaska Permanent Fund dividend check.
A superior court judge who was appointed a special master in the case had recommended the court uphold the division's decisions during the recount.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The race has been watched as the House struggles to organize a majority ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
Republicans claimed a fragile 21-vote majority after the election, which included LeBon. But Republican Rep. Gary Knopp later said he was leaving the GOP caucus in hopes of forging a bipartisan coalition to control the 40-member House.
Dodge had raised residency questions in her appeal, including providing affidavits from two voters to try to bolster her case. But the state argued that any evidence not available at the time of the recount should be disregarded.
Comments