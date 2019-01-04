China says US travel advisory ‘cannot stand up to scrutiny’

China has rebutted a U.S. travel advisory that once again urges American nationals to "exercise increased caution" when travelling in the Communist Party-ruled country.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Friday that more than 2.3 million Americans visited China in 2018. He also noted that some Chinese citizens have encountered difficulties entering the U.S.
An updated U.S. State Department notice warns that China sometimes arbitrarily detains U.S. citizens or prevents them from leaving the country. The notice says the "exit bans" are imposed to compel Americans to facilitate government investigations or resolve business disputes.
The advisory is largely the same as one released a year ago.
