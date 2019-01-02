Dave Brat named dean of Liberty University’s business school

Outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Brat has been named the new dean of Liberty University's business school.
The nation's most high-profile evangelical university announced Brat's hiring Wednesday.
Brat is a former economics professor at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia who scored one of the biggest upsets in U.S. political history when he defeated then U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a 2014 Republican primary. Brat lost the Richmond-area congressional seat last year to Democrat Abigail Spanberger in a closely watched race.
Brat was a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. He has staunchly backed President Donald Trump, much like Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Brat joins former Virginia Republican Rep. Robert Hurt, who the Lynchburg-based university hired in 2017 to lead the school's Center for Law & Government.
Comments