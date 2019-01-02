Greece makes 3 migrants citizens for their wildfire rescues

FILE In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 file photo people swim at a beach in Rafina, east of Athens, ten days after the Greece's deadliest wildfire in decades that killed 100 people. Three migrant fishermen have been awarded Greek citizenship after rescuing scores of people forced into the sea by a major wildfire outside Athens that left 100 people dead last summer. Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos hosted the ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 for Gani Xheka from Albania and Egyptians Emad El Khaimi and Mahmoud Ibrahim Musa. Thanassis Stavrakis, file AP Photo