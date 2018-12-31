UCLA fires Steve Alford as basketball coach after 6 seasons

File-This Dec. 22, 2018, file photo shows UCLA head coach Steve Alford and his players watching during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, in the fifth annual CBS Sports Classic, in Chicago. Alford has been fired as UCLA basketball coach after six seasons, with the Bruins mired in a four-game skid that included losses at home to Belmont and Liberty. Athletic director Dan Guerrero said Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, that assistant Murry Bartow will serve as interim coach through the end of the season. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo