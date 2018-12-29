Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

FILE - In this B/W file photo dated circa 1983, showing President of Nigeria Shehu Shagari, at a press conference in Lagos. The 93-year old Shehu Shagari, Nigeria's second president whose civilian tenure was sandwiched between military rulers, has died and Nigeria's current President Muhammadu Buhari, said on Saturday Dec. 29, 2018, that he mourns "the departure of a patriot." (AP Photo)