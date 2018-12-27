Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed

FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file courtroom sketch, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sits as survivors and victim's family members address the court before U.S. District Judge George O'Toole Jr., in federal court in Boston. Tsarnaev's attorneys are expected to file on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, a lengthy brief detailing their appeal of his death sentence. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP, File) Jane Flavell Collins AP