Moroccans hold anti-terror vigil for slain Nordic hikers

A group of people from Maren Ueland's hometown walk in a torch lit parade to honor Maren Ueland and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, who were killed in Morocco earlier this week. Nine more people have been arrested in Morocco for connections to the four initial suspects in the killing of two Scandinavian university students in a remote corner of the Atlas Mountains, Moroccan authorities said Friday. NTB scanpix via AP Jan Kare Ness