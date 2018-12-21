Not clear how US would get money from border wall fundraiser

In this Jan. 14, 2016 photo, U.S. Air Force Sr. Airman (retired) Brian Kolfage, speaks with the media during a 2016 groundbreaking ceremony for a new home he and his family were receiving through the Gary Sinise Foundation's RISE program at Sandestin, Fla. An online fundraiser started by Kolfage to pay for construction of President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall was up to millions of dollars Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 bringing further attention to an issue that could lead to a government shutdown. Northwest Florida Daily News via AP Devon Ravine