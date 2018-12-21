Hearing scheduled for embattled Florida elections official

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes watches as Joe D'Alessandro, Election Planning and Development Director, speaks to members of the media after a hand recount in Lauderhill, Fla. Snipes, a former Florida elections official is asking a federal judge to reinstate her after she was removed from office by Gov. Rick Scott. Snipes filed a lengthy federal lawsuit on Monday, Dec. 17, against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo