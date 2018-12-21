Priest named in Pennsylvania church sex abuse probe jailed

FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, Rev. John Thomas Sweeney, center, walks into court to be arraigned in Leechburg, Pa. The Roman Catholic priest on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, became the first person sentenced to prison as a result of a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that found hundreds of clergy had abused children over seven decades. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File Antonella Crescimbeni