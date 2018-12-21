Polish statue, subject of international flap, won’t be moved

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, buildings in Lower Manhattan provide a backdrop to a statue dedicated to the victims of the Katyn massacre of 1940, in Jersey City, N.J. Jersey City’s council voted Thursday, Dec. 20, to keep the Katyn memorial where it has stood for more than 25 years. The vote ends a nine-month saga that featured protests, a federal lawsuit and heated words between Mayor Steven Fulop and Poland’s Senate Speaker. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo