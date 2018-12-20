Report: US fails in funding obligation to Native Americans

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, travelers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline as they walk into a tent next to an upside-down American flag in Cannon Ball, N.D. A new report released Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights finds that funding levels for Native American tribes are woefully inadequate despite the federal government's responsibility to provide for education, public safety, health care and other services under treaties, laws and other acts. David Goldman, File AP Photo