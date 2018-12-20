Romania government faces censure vote over judicial overhaul

Opposition members of parliament hold banners against the government of Romanian Premier Viorica Dancila during a parliament session debating a no-confidence vote initiated by opposition parties in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, with banners reading "No emergency decrees" and "Resignation". The Social Democrat government is facing a no-confidence vote over a contentious judicial overhaul that opposition politicians say has harmed the rule of law and democracy in the European Union country. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo