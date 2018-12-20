The Latest: Germany says Islamic State is still a threat

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a member of the Kurdish internal security forces holds his weapon during a patrol in Manbij, north Syria. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria has rattled Washington's Kurdish allies, who are its most reliable partner in Syria and among the most effective ground forces battling the Islamic State group. Hussein Malla, FILE AP Photo