Hunt for names in deadly migrant shipwreck yields more dead

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, the wrecked fishing boat that capsized and sunk on April 18, 2015 off the coast of Libya, lies outside a NATO base in the Sicilian town of Mellili, Italy. One of the two investigators on the project tracing families and survivors in Africa, has confirmed that the boat that sank on April 18, 2015 carried not 800 migrants as previously believed, but as many as 1,100. Salvatore Cavalli, File AP Photo