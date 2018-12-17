Judge: Solve dispute over pal to sign-language gorilla Koko

In this 2016 photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the silverback gorilla Ndume picks up a toy at The Gorilla Foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains. The zoo that's suing the conservatory for the return of the gorilla has asked a judge to rule in the zoo's favor without going to trial. Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment, while the foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk. Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via AP Ron Evans