Nation & World

Judge: Solve dispute over pal to sign-language gorilla Koko

The Associated Press

December 17, 2018 11:05 AM

In this 2016 photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the silverback gorilla Ndume picks up a toy at The Gorilla Foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains. The zoo that's suing the conservatory for the return of the gorilla has asked a judge to rule in the zoo's favor without going to trial. Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment, while the foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk.
In this 2016 photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the silverback gorilla Ndume picks up a toy at The Gorilla Foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains. The zoo that's suing the conservatory for the return of the gorilla has asked a judge to rule in the zoo's favor without going to trial. Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment, while the foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk. Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via AP Ron Evans
In this 2016 photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the silverback gorilla Ndume picks up a toy at The Gorilla Foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains. The zoo that's suing the conservatory for the return of the gorilla has asked a judge to rule in the zoo's favor without going to trial. Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment, while the foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk. Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via AP Ron Evans
CINCINNATI

A judge has ordered the Cincinnati Zoo and a gorilla conservatory to resolve a custody dispute over a gorilla loaned as a companion to Koko, the late gorilla famous for mastering sign language.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg recommended out-of-court mediation Monday, writing that the zoo and The Gorilla Foundation appear to value what's best for the 37-year-old silverback gorilla named Ndume. The organizations have until Thursday to submit a joint proposal.

The zoo sued in October for Ndume's return. The gorilla was loaned to the California-based foundation in 1991 under a contract revised to guarantee his transfer after Koko's death.

Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment. The foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk.

  Comments  