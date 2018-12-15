AU force in Somalia says not involved in ex-al-Shabab arrest

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, Mukhtar Robow, who was once deputy leader of Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, speaks at a press conference about his candidacy for a regional presidency, in Baidoa, Somalia. A Somali official says Ethiopian troops that are part of the African Union forces supporting the Somali government have arrested Robow in Baidoa. File AP Photo