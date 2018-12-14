Senators ask FBI to investigate Blackmun for lying to panel

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, Scott Blackmun, CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, speaks at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. Two lawmakers are asking the Justice Department and FBI to look into whether former U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun lied to a Senate panel in testimony about the handling of sex-abuse allegations against Larry Nassar. At issue is Blackmun’s refuted claim that he discussed the case with USOC staff after receiving word of Nassar’s potential crimes from the USA Gymnastics president at the time, Steve Penny. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo