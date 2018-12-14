Beto O’Rourke still undecided as 2020 White House buzz grows

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. When it comes to a 2020 presidential run, Beto O'Rourke is still playing hard to get. The Democratic congressman murmured "No decision. No decision on that," when pressed about launching a White House bid during a town hall Friday, Dec. 14 in his native El Paso.

