UNC system rejects $5M plan to house Confederate statue

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, police stand guard after the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. The board overseeing North Carolina’s public universities is meeting to decide the fate of "Silent Sam." The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors was meeting Friday, Dec. 14, to discuss a proposal to build a $5 million building to house the statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo