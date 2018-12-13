Hungary: Anti-govt protesters confront police at Parliament

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against the amendments to the labour code, dubbed "slave law" by oppositional forces, at the parliament building in Budapest, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Thursday's evening rally was called to oppose recent changes to the labor code which unions and critics say will hurt workers and protesters shouted slogans against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Some protesters threw bottles and smoke bombs at police in riot gear guarding the neo-Gothic national legislature. MTI via AP Zoltan Balogh