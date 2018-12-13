Pentagon: NKorea slow to negotiate over US war remains

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Phil Davidson, center, and Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, attend at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over the remains. Pentagon officials say they have been unable so far to draw North Korea into negotiations on returning additional remains of Americans killed in North Korea. Susan Walsh AP Photo