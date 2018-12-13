Syrian Kurdish force: Turkey attack would impact war on IS

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a defence industry meeting event in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Erdogan said Turkey will begin "within a few days" a new military operation to drive out U.S-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters in Syria, east of the Euphrates River. The move is likely to increase tensions between NATO allies, Turkey, and the United States. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) AP