Amnesty says Islamic State group decimated rural Iraq

FILE - In this June 23, 2014 file photo, fighters from the Islamic State group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle in the northern city of Mosul, Iraq. In a report issued Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, the New York-based rights group Amnesty International said the IS group’s deliberate destruction of agriculture in northern Iraq has hindered the return of hundreds of thousands of residents. The rights group said IS fighters burnt or chopped down orchards, sabotaged wells and stole or destroyed vital farming equipment. (AP Photo, File) Uncredited AP