Congress moves to ban cockfighting in US territories,

FILE - In this July 6 2012 file photo, owner of a loosing rooster pays his bet as the cockfight judge removes sharp plastic spurs from the defeated bird at Las Palmas, a government-sponsored cockfighting club in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Legislators approved a bill Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, shutting down legal cockfights in U.S. territories including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, ending what many consider a cultural institution that generates millions of dollars and dates back to the colonial era. Ricardo Arduengo, File AP Photo