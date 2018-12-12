Parents of teen killed by officer sue his former employer

FILE - In this June 23, 2018 file photo, photos of Antwon Rose Jr. are carried by marchers on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park. The parents of the unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer as he fled a traffic stop are suing the officer's former employer— the University of Pittsburgh— for failing to properly discipline him or record performance issues in his personnel file. Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP, File Andrew Russell