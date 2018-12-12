Nation & World

Eyes in the sky capture carbon, other climate culprits

The Associated Press

December 12, 2018 01:32 AM

The undated artist rendering provided by ESa shows the Sentinel-5P satellite which is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. It carries the Tropomi instrument to map a multitude of trace gases and aerosols that affect the air we breathe and our climate. (ESA via AP)
The undated artist rendering provided by ESa shows the Sentinel-5P satellite which is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. It carries the Tropomi instrument to map a multitude of trace gases and aerosols that affect the air we breathe and our climate. (ESA via AP) AP
The undated artist rendering provided by ESa shows the Sentinel-5P satellite which is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. It carries the Tropomi instrument to map a multitude of trace gases and aerosols that affect the air we breathe and our climate. (ESA via AP) AP
KATOWICE, Poland

A growing fleet of satellites is monitoring man-made greenhouse gas emissions from space, spurred by the need to track down major sources of climate changing gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.

As negotiators at the U.N. climate summit in Poland tried to bridge their divides Wednesday, one of the key issues still to be resolved was how to ensure countries report accurate emissions data.

A host of international agencies and private companies are touting space-based monitoring as an aid, if not a replacement, to self-reported figures.

  Comments  