France hunts terror suspect who attacked Christmas market

The Associated Press

December 12, 2018 12:50 AM

Police vehicles move at the center of the city of Strasbourg following a shooting, eastern France, Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018. A man who had been flagged as a possible extremist sprayed gunfire near the city of Strasbourg's famous Christmas market Tuesday, killing three people, wounding 12 and sparking a massive manhunt. France immediately raised its terror alert level.
STRASBOURG, France

France is hunting for a suspected extremist who sprayed gunfire near the famous Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 11.

The government raised the security alert level and sent police reinforcements to Strasbourg where some 250 security forces are searching for the assailant.

The attacker is a 29-year-old with a police record in France and neighboring Germany who had been flagged for extremism. A terrorism investigation was opened.

While authorities urged people in the area to stay inside, Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries told BFM television Wednesday that "life must go on" so that the city doesn't cede to a "terrorist who is trying to disrupt our way of life."

Strasbourg is considered one of Europe's capitals. It's home to the European Parliament.

