AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

UK disarray: May to face no-confidence vote by lawmakers
LONDON (AP) — British politics was thrown into chaos and Brexit into doubt Wednesday as Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May that will see her removed as party and government leader if she loses.
May vowed to fight the challenge "with everything I've got," after Graham Brady, who heads a committee overseeing Conservative leadership contests, said he had received letters from at least 48 lawmakers asking for a vote.
As a result, he said, "the threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded."
Brady said the vote would be held in Parliament between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (1800GMT and 2000GMT) on Wednesday evening, with the results announced soon after.
The announcement throws Britain's already rocky path out of the European Union, which it is due to leave in March, into further chaos.
___
As May faces leadership vote, a look at what happens next
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a no-confidence vote from Conservative lawmakers angry about the divorce deal she has struck with the European Union.
Here's a look at how the Conservative Party goes about challenging and changing leaders.
THE NO CONFIDENCE VOTE:
A confidence vote in the leader is triggered if 15 percent of Conservative lawmakers — currently 48 — write a letter to Graham Brady, head of the party's 1922 Committee of backbenchers. Brady said Wednesday that the threshold had been reached and the vote will be held later in the day.
All 315 Tory legislators can vote on the confidence motion. May needs 158 votes to win — and if she does, there can't be another challenge for a year.
___
France: Suspected gunman named, had long police record
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Hundreds of police and soldiers hunted Wednesday for a suspected extremist who sprayed gunfire near one of Europe's most famous Christmas markets, killing three and wounding at least 13 in the eastern city of Strasbourg and putting the whole country on edge anew.
Police union officials identified the suspected assailant as Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old with a thick police record for crimes including armed robbery. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss details of the large and ongoing investigation.
Senior Interior Ministry official Laurent Nunez said the man had been radicalized in prison and had been monitored by French intelligence services since his release from jail in late 2015, because of his suspected religious extremism.
Nunez, secretary of state for the Interior Ministry, said on France-Inter radio that police sought to arrest the man on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting, in relation to an attempted murder. He was not at home but five other people were detained, authorities said.
The government raised the security alert level and sent police reinforcements to Strasbourg, where more than 350 security forces were involved in the massive manhunt. Police officials said he was wounded in a gunfight with soldiers after the Tuesday night attack but escaped, and a top official said he might have fled to neighboring Germany.
___
Analysis: A rancorous first glimpse of new Trump-Dem dynamic
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first encounter with newly empowered congressional Democrats produced a striking Oval Office display that revealed how ill-prepared he is for the biggest political challenge of his presidency.
There was Trump, sitting between two seasoned legislators, repeating his demands for border wall funds, while House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer first politely, then forcefully, told him no, with the force of their combined 60-plus years in Congress.
Tuesday's televised bout offered a tantalizing preview of divided government in Trump's Washington. The bravado and playground taunts that are the president's signature weapons of choice ran squarely up against the Democratic resistance, subpoenas and gridlock of a soon-to-be empowered Congress. After two years of unified Republican control in Washington, Trump learned the hard way that as challenging as his first two years in office have been, the next will be even more trying.
It marked the beginning of what may be an early comeuppance after Trump's post-election spin that Democratic control of the House would turn out to be smoother for him than having a slim GOP majority. When Trump invited reporters and cameras into his private meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, Democrats played on his turf: Taunting, goading and lecturing the president, Pelosi and Schumer made clear they intend to use their seats at the table to give the president a taste of what he's been serving since taking office.
"Elections have consequences, Mr. President," Schumer said pointedly after Trump was reminded that Democrats took control of the House.
___
Chinese welcome Huawei executive's release in Canada
BEIJING (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied knowledge of the detention of a former Canadian diplomat, as Chinese citizens rejoiced over a Canadian court's decision to release a top Huawei Technologies executive on bail.
The release of Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, prompted an outpouring of support on social media for her and her company, which is based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Zeng Yuan, a university student in Beijing, was among many who believe the detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig was related to Meng's case.
"It is a kind of declaration to the Canadian government," the finance student told The Associated Press. "This makes sense. China cannot sit and await its fate, and let them make ambiguous accusations against Chinese citizens."
Meng was detained Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S., which accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.
___
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, a lawyer who made his career protecting President Donald Trump, is set to learn Wednesday whether his decision to cooperate with federal investigators will lessen his punishment for dodging taxes, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws.
Cohen, 52, is due to appear at 11 a.m. at a courthouse in Manhattan for a sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge William Pauley III.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, he stands to get around four years in prison, but his lawyers have argued for leniency.
Some of Cohen's crimes, they said, were motivated by overenthusiasm for Trump, rather than any nefarious intent.
He has pleaded guilty to misleading Congress about his work on a proposal to build a Trump skyscraper in Moscow, hiding the fact that he continued to speak with Russians about the proposal well into the presidential campaign.
___
AP: Ivanka, Kushner could profit from tax break they pushed
WASHINGTON (AP) — At an Oval Office gathering earlier this year, President Donald Trump began touting his administration's new real estate investment program, which offers massive tax breaks to developers who invest in downtrodden American communities. He then turned to one of the plan's strongest supporters.
"Ivanka, would you like to say something?" Trump asked his daughter. "You've been pushing this very hard."
The Opportunity Zone program promoted by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner — both senior White House advisers — could also benefit them financially, an Associated Press investigation found.
Government watchdogs say the case underscores the ethical minefield they created two years ago when they became two of the closest advisers to the president without divesting from their extensive real estate investments.
Trump and Kushner jointly own a big stake in a real estate investment firm, Cadre, that recently announced it is launching a series of Opportunity Zone funds that seek to build major projects under the program from Miami to Los Angeles. Separately, the couple owns interests in at least 13 properties held by Kushner's family firm that could qualify for the tax breaks because they are in Opportunity Zones in New Jersey, New York and Maryland — all of which, a study found, were already coming back.
___
Suspicious optics said to have exposed Israeli raid in Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The small town of Abassan in the Gaza Strip is a tough place to infiltrate: Everyone knows everyone and outsiders passing through quickly attract attention. So when strangers drove through town, suspicious Hamas security men stopped the van and questioned those inside.
The answers didn't add up.
With their covers about to be blown, the Israeli undercover forces in the vehicle opened fire, setting off a fierce battle that left eight people dead and triggered a brief but intense round of cross-border fighting.
A month after the exchange, the raid remains clouded in mystery. The Israeli army has kept mum, while Hamas officials have declined to comment publicly as they investigate. With each side protective of its secrets, and possibly keen to spread disinformation, the full story may never be known.
But based on interviews with Hamas officials, a picture is emerging of a carefully planned Israeli intelligence operation in which agents posing as Palestinian aid workers may have gone undetected for up to two weeks before it went awry. All spoke on condition of anonymity, citing a Hamas gag order.
___
Yellow, green, saffron: Colors of protests around the world
When you're an activist looking for a way to convey a complex message in a complicated world, you need a hook — something that can command attention across cultures in a memorable and visually arresting way.
So what's more elemental than associating yourself with a specific color? Just as this month's demonstrations in France are built around the "yellow vests" that all French drivers must carry in their cars, so, too, have previous movements aligned themselves with specific hues to punch through the static and make a topical statement.
What kind of political movements have built their messages around color in the past?
Here's a brief review of a few.
YELLOW VEST PROTESTS, FRANCE 2018
___
Pelosi gives Trump an earful, questions 'manhood' in private
WASHINGTON (AP) — In public, Nancy Pelosi lectured Donald Trump on the Constitution and wagged a finger at him for characterizing her "strength." In private, she questioned his "manhood" — and her disdain for him became public, again, anyway.
"It's like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing," Pelosi privately told House Democrats after a combative, on-camera Oval Office meeting with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. The account was described on condition of anonymity by an aide who was in the room but not authorized to discuss Pelosi's remarks publicly.
In the space of a few hours Tuesday, the California Democrat nominated for her second stint as House speaker rolled out her approach to the Republican president as the two prepare for two years of divided government.
"It goes to show you: You get into a tickle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you," she said after Tuesday's meeting, according to the aide.
Pelosi is said to frown on truly blue language. But in public and private, she can be unsparing in her clapbacks, and never more so than during the Trump presidency. She questioned Trump's "manhood" publicly in October at Harvard University's Institute of Politics, for example. And yet, she's long counseled Democrats to not get into the muck, Trump-style, advising Democrats before the State of the Union address in January not to get in the way of his "slobbering self."
