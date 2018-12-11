Top Democratic donors hear from rising stars ahead of 2020

In this Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks during a CNN debate against his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis in Tampa, Fla. Gillum is set to address top Democratic Party donors gathered Tuesday in Washington amid speculation that he’s considering a 2020 presidential bid. The Tallahassee mayor is fresh off a close loss in the Florida governor’s race. Party officials confirmed Gillum is the surprise speaker at a closed gathering of about 300 donors huddling in a Washington hotel. Chris O'Meara AP Photo