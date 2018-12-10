Polygamous group lets go of sprawling Arizona worship center

This Oct. 25, 2017, photo shows a meetinghouse in Colorado City, Ariz. A polygamous group known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, or FLDS, is letting go of the sprawling building where its members worshipped, in the latest sign that the sect run by imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs is crumbling and losing control of the community it ruled for a century. Rick Bowmer AP Photo