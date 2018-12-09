Yemen peace talks in Sweden focus on prisoner swap deal

Yemen's Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Othman Hussein Faid Mujali, right, speaks to journalists during the ongoing peace talks on Yemen held at Johannesberg Castle, in Rimbo, Sweden, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. The United Nations’ refugee agency said Friday that there have been nearly 1,500 civilian casualties in Yemen from August through October, the latest grim tally to emerge from a 4-year civil war as opposing parties meet for talks in Sweden. TT via AP Janerik Henriksson