Refugee teens in Austrian schools straddle different worlds

In this Oct. 3, 2018 photo 16-year-old Seray Aytar and Melek Karakoc speak in their school in Simmerin near Vienna, Austria. The two best friends, born in Austria, were raised by women who, despite coming from Turkey as teens, still can't manage basic German. Whether in class in Austria or on vacation in Turkey, Seray and Melek feel caught between two uncomprehending worlds. Giovanna Dell'Orto AP Photo