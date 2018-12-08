Nation & World

Comey: Russia investigation initially looked at 4 Americans

By ERIC TUCKER, CHAD DAY and MARY CLAIRE JALONICK Associated Press

December 08, 2018 04:23 PM

Former FBI Director James Comey, center, standing with his attornery David Kelley, right, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, following his appearance before a closed-door hearing with the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees.
WASHINGTON

The FBI's counterintelligence investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia initially focused on four Americans and whether they were connected to Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

That's according to a closed-door interview former FBI director James Comey gave Friday to the House Judiciary Committee. The panel released a transcript of that questioning on Saturday.

Comey did not identify the Americans but said President Donald Trump himself was not one of them.

He also said that President Barack Obama never ordered him to have the FBI surveil or infiltrate the Trump campaign.

The Republican-led committee interviewed Comey as part of its investigation into FBI actions in 2016.

