Catholic monks killed in Algeria’s civil war are beatified

In this picture dated Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, French Dominican bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese of Oran, northwestern Algeria, Jean-Paul Vesco, conducts a spiritual vigil at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St Mary ahead of the monks' and 12 other clergymen's beatification in the first ceremony of its kind in a Muslim nation. Seven French monks were kidnapped and killed by a radical group at the height of the insurgency in 1996. Anis Belghoul AP Photo