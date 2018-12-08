Rouhani warns weakened Iran less able to fight trafficking

Nation & World

The Associated Press

December 08, 2018 02:05 AM

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference in New York. President Rouhani is warning Western countries that they will face a massive influx of drugs if Iran becomes weakened by U.S. sanctions. Rouhani spoke in Tehran on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at a six-nation conference on fighting terrorism attended by parliament speakers of Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia.
TEHRAN, Iran

President Hassan Rouhani is warning Western countries that they will face a massive influx of drugs if Iran becomes weakened by U.S. sanctions.

Rouhani spoke in Tehran on Saturday at a six-nation conference on fighting terrorism attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia.

In remarks broadcast on state TV, Rouhani said a weakened Iran would be less able to fight drug trafficking. Iran lies on a major drug route between Afghanistan and Europe and the Persian Gulf states. Every year, it burns about 100 tons of seized narcotics as a symbol of its determination to fight drugs.

Iran's economy is reeling after the U.S. re-imposed sanctions lifted under Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal and began restoring sanctions.

