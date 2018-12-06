The Latest: Tennessee governor won’t intervene in execution

This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate David Earl Miller in Nashville, Tenn. Miller, 61, has been moved to the state’s death watch ahead of his scheduled execution Thursday, Dec. 2018. Miller, who has been on death row for 36 years, was sentenced to death for the 1981 murder of 23-year-old Lee Standifer in Knoxville. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)