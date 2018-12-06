State TV says suicide car bombing kills 2 in southeast Iran

In this photo released by Tasnim News Agency, the wreckage of a car is seen after a suicide car bombing at the gate of a police headquarters in the southeastern Iranian port city of Chabahar, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Rahmdel Bameri, a provincial official, told state TV that a suicide attacker driving a vehicle loaded with explosives drove up to the police headquarters. He said police officers blocked the vehicle and started firing at the driver, who then detonated his explosives. (Tasnim News Agency via AP) AP