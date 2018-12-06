Pakistan kicks out 18 charities after rejecting final appeal

FILE - In this Sunday, June 14, 2015 file photo, a Pakistani police officer stands guard outside a sealed office of international aid group Save the Children, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan is kicking out 18 international charities after rejecting their final appeal to stay in the country, a move that an aid group spokesman said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 would affect millions of desperately poor Pakistanis and lead to tens of millions of aid dollars lost. Anjum Naveed, File AP Photo