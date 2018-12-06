Koreas to verify removal of border guard posts next week

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, South Korean army soldiers stand guard at a guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, South Korea. South Korea said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, the two Koreas will jointly verify each other's works to remove some of their front-line guard posts next week. In the past weeks, the Koreas each dismantled or disarmed 11 of their guard posts as part of agreements to reduce tensions that were reached during their leaders' summit in Pyongyang in September. Ahn Young-joon. File AP Photo