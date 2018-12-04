Satanic Temple statue among displays at Illinois Capitol

In this Dec. 3, 2018 photo a display from The Satanic Temple-Chicago has been placed in the Statehouse rotunda at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. It joins the Nativity scene to mark the Christmas season and the Menorah to mark Hanukkah. The display is a sculpture called "Knowledge is the Greatest Gift" and depicts the forearm of a woman who is holding an apple. A spokesman for the Secretary of State says the Satanic group has the same rights as other religious organizations to have the display in the rotunda. The State Journal-Register via AP Bernard Schoenburg