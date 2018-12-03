Ecuador VP removed, accused of taking kickbacks from aide

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018 file photo, Ecuador’s then newly-named Vice President Maria Alejandra Vicuna flashes a thumbs up as she leaves the National Assembly in Quito, Ecuador, after she was chosen to replace Jorge Glas. On Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno removed Vicuna, who faces allegations that as a congresswoman she demanded kickbacks from a staff member. Vicuna has acknowledged receiving deposits from a staffer but said they were not mandatory kickbacks as her opponents allege. Dolores Ochoa, File AP Photo