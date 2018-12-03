Uproar over UNC proposal for building for Confederate statue

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Leaders of North Carolina’s flagship university are meeting to decide the fate of a Confederate monument torn down by protesters. The chancellor and trustees of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were finalizing a plan Monday, Dec. 3, for the century-old bronze statue known as “Silent Sam.” Gerry Broome, File AP Photo