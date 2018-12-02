Nation & World

Comey makes deal over House subpoena, backs off legal fight

The Associated Press

December 02, 2018 12:23 PM

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Comey has reached a deal to testify privately to the House Judiciary Committee, backing off his legal fight for an open hearing. Comey said in a tweet Sunday that it was “hard to protect my rights without being in contempt” but he’s been told he’s free to discuss his testimony afterward.
WASHINGTON

Former FBI Director James Comey has reached a deal to testify privately to the House Judiciary Committee, backing off his legal fight for an open hearing.

Comey said in a tweet Sunday that it was “hard to protect my rights without being in contempt” and that he will “sit in the dark.” He said Republicans, who lead the committee, told him he’s free to speak afterward and that a transcript would be released a day later.

Comey’s lawyers went to court Friday to challenge a subpoena that would require him to answer questions about the FBI and decisions made during the 2016 presidential election. Comey had been pushing for a public hearing.

His lawyer said an “accommodation” had been reached and that more details would be available later.

