Next Minnesota House speaker will dump master mute button

This Feb. 16, 2017, photo provided by Mike Freiberg shows a mute button inside the House of Representatives at the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. When Minnesota Democrats take control of their state House in January 2019, one early order of business will be disconnecting a button that allowed majority Republicans to mute their microphones. The parties have skirmished over the capability since the GOP installed it in 2015, with Democrats saying it was being used to silence them and Republicans maintaining it was necessary to keep order. (Mike Freiberg via AP) AP