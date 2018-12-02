Bush’s Somalia mission to save ‘innocents’ echoes today

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 1993 file photo, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a camera, which he borrowed from the Marine to snap the picture, for a self-portrait with Marines at the airport in Baidoa, Somalia. In the final days of his presidency, George H.W. Bush committed the U.S. military to a mission many would later regret, ordering more than 20,000 troops into Somalia to “save thousands of innocents from death.” John Moore, File AP Photo