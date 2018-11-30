Prosecutors seek new charge against Minneapolis officer

Prosecutors in the case of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman are seeking to add a more serious charge.
The prosecution now wants to charge Mohamed Noor with intentional second-degree murder in the July 15, 2017, death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Officials say Noor shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.
Noor is already charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The second-degree murder count requires prosecutors to prove that Noor intended to kill Damond.
Noor is scheduled to face trial April 1.
Peter Wold, one of Noor's attorneys, says he hasn't seen any new evidence since Noor was initially charged. When asked if this would postpone trial, he doubted it, saying: "We're ready."
