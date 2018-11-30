US to cut troops along Mexico border but extend deployment

A U.S. Border Patrol detains Honduran migrants after they walked onto U.S territory from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Thousands of migrants who traveled via a caravan members want to seek asylum in the U.S. but may have to wait months because the U.S. government only processes about 100 of those cases a day at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego. Felix Marquez AP Photo